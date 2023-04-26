The re-branding initiative involves revised abstract crow and wolf symbols of the brand. (Supplied photo)

Tahltan Nation Development Corporation launches refreshed brand

Growth and diversification critical to provide sustainable prosperity for the Tahltan Nation, says organization

Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) announced a re-branding initiative as it expands its services into to heavy construction, earthworks,camp services, air support, aviation, forestry, transportation, and fibre-optics communications services.

TNDC, which was rated as one of the biggest Indigenous businesses in B.C., is the business development arm of the Tahltan Nation in northwest B.C.

TNDC said the growth and diversification are critical to provide sustainable prosperity for the Tahltan Nation. To mark its diversification the organization charted out its re-branding initiative.

“Given TNDC’s maturation, we believed it was time to embark on a refresh to our mandate, mission, vision statements, our values, and our brand Identity. It was critical for us to refine and simplify our brand identity while honouring our past,” said Carol Danielson, Chair, TNDC Board.

Explaining the new look, Danielson said at the core of cultural past and future, the revised abstract crow and wolf symbols of the brand stand the test of time.

“The new TNDC word-mark is a simple and bold typographic element, showing how our community is connected and that we support each other. The type works with and without the icon, and vice-versa, creating unique and flexible ways to express our brand,” she said.

TNDC’s mandate is to operate a diverse and profitable corporate entity – while honouring the Nation’s past and embracing the future – that creates economic prosperity for an independent and self-reliant Tahltan Nation.

TNDC’s vision is to be the most dynamic Indigenous corporation in Canada.

The organization’s mission statement aims at being an integrated full-service provider and trusted partner to their clients – both within and outside of Tahltan Territory – for the purpose of creating economic prosperity for the Tahltan Nation.

Through fostering an entrepreneurial spirit, maintaining a wide geographic presence, and encapsulating modern business practices, TNDC will manage risk and ensure long-term sustainability, while adhering to responsible business practices that balance environmental, social, and economic impacts.

The organization added it will provide a diverse, healthy, and safe work environment, while committed to enhancing the skills of their workforce.

workforce.

High Performance: Delivering results that exceed expectations through a culture of innovation,

collaboration, and development.

