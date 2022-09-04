Map of the area affected by Environment Canada’s Sept. 4 thunderstorm advisory. (Map courtesy Environment Canada)

Thunderstorm warning for Stuart Nechako

Possibilty of hail, winds and torrential rain

Environment Canada is warning of severe thunderstorms in the Stuart Nechako region, including Vanderhoof and Fort St. James, and to a lesser extent, Fraser Lake, Burns Lake and Houston.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail said Environment Canada in a warning issued this morning (Sept. 4).

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!” reads the warning.

Such warnings are issued when there is the possibility of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

