Workers lay pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on farmland, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Workers lay pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on farmland, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trans Mountain pipeline shift raising reconciliation questions

Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation opposes the route change approved by Ottawa

The federal Crown corporation constructing the expansion to the Trans Mountain pipeline says it remains committed to “meaningful engagement” with Indigenous communities after being given the green light to move the pipeline route over the objection of a First Nation.

The Canada Energy Regulator approved the route change Monday a week after Trans Mountain Corporation said the original route was going to take an extra nine months and cost $86 million more.

The pipeline crosses the traditional territory of the Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation, and it opposes the change.

It has not yet offered a reaction to the decision.

Greenpeace Canada is condemning the route change approval as a sign Canada is only committed to reconciliation when it is convenient.

Federal ministers refused to weigh in Tuesday, with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland directing reporters to the regulator and the company and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree refusing to answer a question about it at all.

READ ALSO: Trans Mountain pipeline avoids months of delay with route shift approval

Federal PoliticsTrans Mountain pipeline

Previous story
‘These are our lands’: B.C. First Nation chief on Truth & Reconciliation Day
Next story
Procession for fallen officer Const. Rick O’Brien rolls through Abbotsford

Just Posted

Delegates from the Nisga’a Nation arrive in anticipation at the National Museum of Scotland on August 28, 2023. From left to right: Apdii Lax̱ha (Andrew Robinson), Sim’oogit Duuk (Chief William Moore), Laax̱ Yee (Bobby Clark), Sim’oogit Laay̓ (Chief Bruce Haldane), Mmihlgum Maakskwhl G̱akw (Pamela Brown), Sim’oogit Ni’isjoohl (Chief Earl Stephens), Sigidimnaḵ’ Nox̱s Ts’aawit (Dr. Amy Parent), and Shawna Mackay. The delegation’s presence underscores the significance of the Ni’isjoohl Memorial Pole’s journey and the deep-rooted ties to their heritage. (Duncan McGlynn)
Nisga’a totem pole to return home after nearly a century in Scottish museum

Melina Jacques’ wood-burned birch panel artworks, “Depression” and “Anxiety,” depict the emotional and psychological weight of mental health struggles. Set to be featured at the “Art Tracks: Come Walk With Me in My Shoes” exhibit, the pieces capture the challenges of navigating a world fraught with societal pressures and internal conflicts. (Contributed photo)
Terrace art show to combat mental health stigma through diverse artworks

Protesters of the provincial sexual orientation and gender identities (SOGI) curriculum took to the streets in Vanderhoof, Sept. 20. Members of the Good Neighbours Committee also participated in a counter-protest in support of LGBTQ2SIA+ youth and SOGI-inclusive education at the venue.(Orlanthia Habsburg/ Omineca Express)
Connaught Street becomes flashpoint of SOGI curriculum protest in Vanderhoof

It was in 2021 that a tugboat sank near Kitimat killing two mariners: 58-year-old tug captain Troy Pearson and 25-year-old crew member Charley Cragg. A third crew member survived when the tug Ingenika went down in a storm in February 2021 while towing a barge.
Judge approves $310K proposal for prevention programs in 2021 fatal tugboat crash