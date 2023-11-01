Trick or treat warning: B.C. senior may have handed out medication by mistake

Trick-or-treaters in a Greater Victoria suburb are being asked to scour their candy hauls after a local senior expressed concern they may have handed out medication by mistake.
West Shore RCMP was called by a resident in their late 80s shortly before 8 p.m. on Halloween to report they believed they’d inadvertently handed out their medication to trick-or-treaters, the detachment said in a news release.
Police believe at least four yellow containers containing Apo-levocarb, (medication used to treat Parkinson’s disease), were handed out to trick-or-treaters in the area.
Police urged parents and guardians who were in the area to please check their children’s candy bags thoroughly.
Anyone who finds a container can turn it in to police or dispose of it at a local pharmacy.