Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a ‘country of peace’ in Christmas message

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are “to live in a country of peace.”

Trudeau says in his annual Christmas address that it’s the season when life slows down and “Christmas movies, including Die Hard, are on repeat.”

But he says that 2022 was a challenging year and acknowledges that for some, the holidays won’t be easy.

This holiday season marks a return to more normalcy for millions of Canadians who no longer have to navigate holiday travel and family gatherings under COVID-19 health restrictions.

Trudeau asks that as people to prepare to see extended family members who they “haven’t seen in so long” to remember “how fortunate we are to live in a country of peace.”

He says this Christmas, his thoughts will be with members of the military and health professionals who are working over the holidays — Canadians who he says “go the extra mile to make our country a better place.”

