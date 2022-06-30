Vancouver man arrested after throwing glass bottle at a baby in a stroller

Police are asking the family to come forward so they can advance the investigation

Vancouver Police are looking to speak with a potential witness in the missing-persons case of Tatyanna Harrison. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck photo)

Vancouver Police are investigating after a man threw a glass bottle at a baby in a stroller.

The shocking assault occurred on June 27 around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Davie and Bidwell. A bystander who phoned police indicated that the bottle did not hit the baby, but the contents were splashed on both the baby and the adults who were with him.

Police are asking for the parents or guardians of the baby to call them so they can advance the investigation. The family left the scene before police arrived.

“This attack appears to be completely unprovoked and must have been terrifying for everyone involved,” Cst. Tania Visintin said. “Based on the description given to police by the witness, a suspect was arrested nearby.”

A 31-year-old Vancouver man was arrested in connection to the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-4022.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police