The aquatic centre in Vanderhoof. (District of Vanderhoof/Facebook)

Vanderhoof Aquatic Centre to reopen on Feb. 24

The community pool was closed following an act of vandalism in December

The Vanderhoof Aquatic Centre will reopen on Feb. 24, announced its operating partner YMCA of Northern B.C in a social media post.

The aquatic centre was shut down in December following an act of vandalism that resulted in half a million dollar worth of damages.

Following investigations the RCMP said someone intentionally flooded the maintenance room of the aquatic centre with 600,000 litres of water on Dec. 23. which caused extensive damage to the pool’s mechanical heating and filtration systems.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating half a million dollar damage to Vanderhoof pool

