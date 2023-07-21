Vanderhoof boys shine at North American Indigenous Games in Halifax

Vanderhoof athletes Jimmy and Tommy Reed scored several big wins at the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) in Halifax.

Jimmy won two Bronze medals and a silver.His brother, 13-year-old Tommy, placed fifth in the 2 kilometre cross-country.

Jimmy scored a silver in the 3 kilometre cross-country race, a bronze in the 800 metre completed in a time of two minutes, eight seconds, point 41 (2.08.41), and another bronze in the 4x 400m. The 15-year-old from Nechako Valley Secondary School said it was a “great race” and felt good winning.

Several other athletes from northwest B.C. are also participating in the games which brings together athletes from over 750 Indigenous nations across North America. NAIG will officially end on July 23.

Terrace athletes Braunson Slack and Marcus Smith, are on the U14 basketball team, whereas Dakota Price is on the U19 B.C. female basketball team. The B.C. U16 boys softball team has two representatives from Terrace, Tristen Wallington and Gabe Ridler.

Victoria Stanley also from Terrace is on the U14 B.C. female basketball team and Michael Morven is on the U19 male basketball team. Rayham Davis from Greenville in the Nass Valley is on the U16 boys soccer team.

READ MORE: Terrace athletes in tough at North American Indigenous Games

-With files from Rod Link

