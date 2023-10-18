‘Vanderhoof businesses are resilient and hardworking’

On the occasion of small business week in B.C., observed from Oct. 16 to 20, Shelley Funk, manager of Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce spoke with the Omineca Express about the year that has been for businesses in the community. Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce has over a 100 businesses registered and has been active in promoting Shop Local initiatives, says Funk. Here is an edited excerpt of the interview with Funk

Looking back, how has the year been for small businesses in Vanderhoof, especially the transition post COVID-19?

The price of a lot of things have gone up in the last year, a lot of shipping has gone up and we have businesses looking for retail space, that just isn’t here. So it has been a struggle for a lot of businesses because of the increase in costs and of course, have to pass that along to the customer and it just makes it a little harder for everybody in general. Most of the businesses in town have all struggled with this…. We haven’t had any businesses shut down because of COVID-19, but it is still a struggle with staffing for most businesses.

What has the Chamber been up to this past year and what are the things it is planning for 2024 ?

As far as the chamber is concerned, we are trying to promote these local businesses and keep people shopping in town so that they are helping our businesses here so that we keep keeping our dollars in town. Because we are only an hour away from Prince George and there is a lot more shopping there that they could do but we need to keep supporting the businesses here in Vanderhoof.

We are also working on doing our Business Excellence Awards coming up in 2024 and trying to do a trade show again, we weren’t able to do it last year, a lot of businesses were short on staff. So we’re hoping to try and do one this year. Things are hopefully a little better for some of the businesses

Recently, Vanderhoof has been hit by a couple of economic blows with the mill curtailments, wildfires and droughts affecting local businesses, how does the future look?

We recently did a business walk and we were talking to some of the businesses out there. Some of the businesses like accounting lost a lot of clients and so they had to cut their staff back. Hopefully once we get through all these fires we will get those guys back working.

As far as the curtailment, with the mill shutting down one shift, they’ve been able to save some of the jobs because some people have already found other work and there are some people taking early retirement. The town is doing a lot to work with these people that may be losing their jobs with training –CNC is offering training. As far as some of the loggers are concerned, some of them have been able to switch from one company to another. There are drawbacks t’s not as bad as we originally thought it would be.

Are Vanderhoof’s small businesses resilient?

I think from what I’ve seen they are a pretty tough little bunch of businesses here and they’ve hung on and just maybe changed what they sell, what they bring in and maybe they’ve had to find different things that people need more so than other things. The businesses are finding ways of doing their shipping and getting more things in one batch instead of having smaller shipments to cover costs. So I think our businesses are pretty resilient and I think the town has actually supported our businesses really well to to keep the business here so that we are not losing the businesses. We actually are constantly having people looking for retail space, which we don’t have much of, so that’s a good thing if people are opening up more businesses. Some of them are opening up more home businesses. So we are pretty resilient and people are working hard and that’s a pretty positive outlook.

What are some tips for small businesses and customers to amidst all these challenges ?

If they [small businesses] are doing more social media and online sales for their business it would be great to keep their business’ face out there. This week what we are trying to promote is, if you are a small business, take a look, try and go in to one or two of these small businesses that you’ve never been in before. See what they got to offer you. They may have what you need and you don’t need to make the trip outside of town. There’s a lot of small businesses that can really surprise you.

For businesses the best tip is to maybe get a hold of what your customer is looking for. And if we can offer it all here, most people, if it’s really close in price, they are going to buy it here.