The Speckled Sow owners Brittany and Matthew Giesbrecht are excited to represent northern B.C. on. a provincial platform. The Vanderhoof-based business is a finalist for Small Business BC Awards. (Supplied photo)

The Speckled Sow owners Brittany and Matthew Giesbrecht are excited to represent northern B.C. on. a provincial platform. The Vanderhoof-based business is a finalist for Small Business BC Awards. (Supplied photo)

Vanderhoof butchery a finalist for prestigious Small Business BC Awards

A Vanderhoof-based butchery has been announced as a finalist in a category for the prestigious Small Business BC Awards.

The Speckled Sow is among the Top 5 finalists for Business Impact Award category with the winners scheduled to be announced in June.

Prince George-based Wall to Wall Renovate Recycle, Restore are also among the Top 5 in this category. The other finalists are Campbell River based Homalco Wildlife & Cultural Tours and 49Below from Oak Bay

The Speckled Sow owners, Vanderhoof couple Brittany and Matthew Giesbrecht, are still surprised and excited at the announcement.

“It’s exciting and we’re proud to represent northern B.C.,” said Brittany. The Giesbrechts officially started their business in 2017 after they saw there were limited options for hunters and farmers to get their animals processed.

“There was a lack of facilities for meat processing and we wanted to help local farmers and hunters,” added Brittany. Since then the business has grown and their deliveries spread across northern B.C. all the way to Haida Gwaii.

Their goal is to provide their area with real meat that is not processed in a giant factory. “We want you to know where your meat is coming from and how it got to your freezer,” they said.

The annual Small Business BC Awards is a celebration of entrepreneurship where small businesses are recognized for their exceptional achievements. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Small Business BC Awards with 613 ​ nominations across 84 communities in BC. To select the finalists in each category, over 74,000 votes were cast and then nominees were narrowed down by a panel of business experts.

The Small Business BC Awards started out as a simple business planning contest and has evolved to become the largest and most recognized awards program dedicated to small businesses in Western Canada.

“British Columbia is home to an incredible variety of small businesses who deliver important services, produce quality products and are closely linked to the communities they serve,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.“These Small Business BC Awards finalists are an important part of a StrongerBC economy and are all winners in that regard.”

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fungus that causes deadly white nose syndrome among bats detected in B.C. guano
Next story
Two-time cancer survivor shares her journey to recovery for Daffodil Month

Just Posted

The Speckled Sow owners Brittany and Matthew Giesbrecht are excited to represent northern B.C. on. a provincial platform. The Vanderhoof-based business is a finalist for Small Business BC Awards. (Supplied photo)
Vanderhoof butchery a finalist for prestigious Small Business BC Awards

The Gitxaała First Nation Flag flies in Kitkatla in June 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Gitxaała Nation enters first-of-its-kind mineral rights challenge in B.C. Supreme Court

Skeena Valley Seniors Society members gathered at the Sande Overpass the early afternoon of April 1, encouraging motorists to honk in support of their campaign to save the Seven Sisters mental health residence from the wrecking ball. (Staff photo) SEE RELATED STORY ON PAGE A2
Demo drums up support to save Seven Sisters

An allegedly stolen rock truck still sits in town after a suspect was arrested on April 2. (Marisca Bakker)
Shots fired by Smithers police to stop rampaging rock truck

Pop-up banner image