Vanderhoof council discusses forestry, health, connectivity and infrastructure at UBCM meeting

District of Vanderhoof’s council hold talks with Health Minister Adrian Dix at the Union of BC Municipalities convention held in Vancouver from Sept. 18 to 22. (District of Vanderhoof photo)

The annual Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention held in Vancouver last month was a busy one but the Vanderhoof council had several opportunities to connect and network, said Mayor Kevin Moutray upon his return.

The whole council attended the convention held from Sept. 18 to 22 which Moutray described as worthwhile because councillors split up to attend multiple sessions.

“We were very successful in getting meetings with ministers which is always good,” he said. “In the north we have a lot of opportunity to get face time with ministers.”

Councillors spoke with provincial cabinet ministers about wildfires, the forest industry and the lack of fibre supply in the area.

Several mill layoffs, including the recent one announced by Nechako Lumber in August were said to be the result of an unsecure fibre supply.

“What we were asking for is community expansion because we think that’s the way that could really benefit both community and ensure those those local jobs rotate,” Moutray said.

While no concrete solutions were offered in Vancouver, Moutray said some of these discussions have led to follow-up meetings.

The council met with health minister Adrian Dix and representatives from Northern Health to discuss replacement of the aging St. John Hospital and of the need to attract and then keep medical staff.

Councillors were also able to voice their concerns about the ongoing draught and possible effects on Nechako River flows with water, land and resource stewardship ministry officials.

The council was successful in getting money for the Nechako White Sturgeon Conservation Centre.

Discussions also took place with Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang about updating aging infrastructure as well as with Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare to improve internet services.

Moutray said he met with energy, mines and low carbon innovation ministry officials to discuss BC Hydro issues and got a positive response. “It seems that they are very aware of the issues and have a program and they are going to come and do a presentation to our housing committee. So that was a really good news meeting.”

Moutray said the council has also asked Public Safety & Solicitor General Mike Farnworth’s office for a new RCMP detachment building.

“Our detachment here, the building, is definitely at the end of its life,” Moutray said, adding, the district wanted to speed up the process.