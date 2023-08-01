Over $7k raised by Vanderhoof golfers for oncology unit

One of the participating golf teams poses for a photograph ahead of the tournament. Left to right: Team members Orlanthia, Kate, Sarah and Aman. (Orlanthia Habsburg/ Omineca Express) The event raised $7,710 as part of the fundraiser. (Orlanthia Habsburg/ Omineca Express) The ladies get ready for the raffle draw and bidding in the evening. (Orlanthia Habsburg/ Omineca Express) Former publisher of the Omineca Express, Aman Parhar, takes a shot for her team at the golf tournament.(Orlanthia Habsburg/ Omineca Express)

Vanderhoof golfers went all in to show their support for the local oncology ward with their annual summer fundraiser.

The oncology department at St. John’s Hospital will see $7,710 go toward patient care thanks to the efforts of the Vanderhoof Golf Club.

Sally Makin the organizer from the golf club said 67 women golfers came out to support the event held on July 26. Most of the ladies wore pink to show their support for fighting breast cancer.

There was also an auction and raffle bid that was organized as part of this event.

Most of the ladies, either individually or as a team brought an item for the silent auction. They made hamper baskets which were subject to bidding. The highlight of the evening was the raffle of the ‘beautiful quilt’ donated by the Nechako Quilters Guild. The quilt itself made $2,600, said Malkin.

Makin said the club has been organizing this fundraiser for over 10 years and keep records of how much money they raised every year.

“All of us have family members or friends who have been affected by cancer,” said Makin explaining the dedication of the golfers towards the fundraiser.

Every year the annual event raises money for the local oncology ward at St John which is used to purchase particular items such as chemotherapy chairs, lamps, plants among other things.

Last few years the money raised was spent on purchasing $100 co-op gift cards for patients, since a lot of them travel and arrive from outside Vanderhoof. Each new patient that arrives for treatment were given a welcome pack by one of the golf team rep .The gift card is an effort to offset some of the cost incurred.

Makin said it was a well attended event and was thankful for the “incredible generosity” of the community and golfers. The event had seven corporate sponsors and was supported by many local businesses too.

“A huge thanks to the incredible generosity of our community,” Makin added.