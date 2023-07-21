Vanderhoof hospital’s ER services interrupted due to physician shortage

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Health is limiting the number of visitors allowed at its facilities, including St John Hospital in Vanderhoof effective March 18. (Northern Health photo)

Vanderhoof and area residents are advised that Emergency Department services at St. John Hospital will be interrupted between 8:00 pm this evening (July 20) to 8:00 am tomorrow morning (July 21), due to an unavoidable gap in physician coverage.

If you have an emergency: People in Vanderhoof and area who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e. chest pains, difficulty breathing, or severe bleeding) should call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Emergency Department services at St. John Hospital are expected to resume at 8:00 am Friday, July 21.

Any time services are interrupted, our partners in patient transfer and local health services are notified and signage will be in place at the hospital informing patients to call 9-1-1 for transport.

For non-urgent care needs, patients can also call the NH Virtual Clinic at 1-844-645-7811 (daily from 10am to 10pm) to access a family doctor or nurse practitioner: https://www.northernhealth.ca/locations/medical-clinics/virtual-clinic. Northern BC residents can also now book an appointment to see a pharmacist for 21 minor ailments and prescription contraceptives.

Patients who aren’t sure whether their condition would warrant an emergency room visit, or who need health advice can call HealthLink BC (8-1-1), or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians, and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

We appreciate your continued patience and understanding, and your support for our dedicated health care providers and staff in the Omineca region.