Vanderhoof hospital’s ER services interrupted due to physician shortage

ER service at St. John Hospital resumed on Friday (July 21) morning

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Health is limiting the number of visitors allowed at its facilities, including St John Hospital in Vanderhoof effective March 18. (Northern Health photo)

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Health is limiting the number of visitors allowed at its facilities, including St John Hospital in Vanderhoof effective March 18. (Northern Health photo)

Vanderhoof and area residents are advised that Emergency Department services at St. John Hospital will be interrupted between 8:00 pm this evening (July 20) to 8:00 am tomorrow morning (July 21), due to an unavoidable gap in physician coverage.

If you have an emergency: People in Vanderhoof and area who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e. chest pains, difficulty breathing, or severe bleeding) should call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Emergency Department services at St. John Hospital are expected to resume at 8:00 am Friday, July 21.

Any time services are interrupted, our partners in patient transfer and local health services are notified and signage will be in place at the hospital informing patients to call 9-1-1 for transport.

For non-urgent care needs, patients can also call the NH Virtual Clinic at 1-844-645-7811 (daily from 10am to 10pm) to access a family doctor or nurse practitioner: https://www.northernhealth.ca/locations/medical-clinics/virtual-clinic. Northern BC residents can also now book an appointment to see a pharmacist for 21 minor ailments and prescription contraceptives.

Patients who aren’t sure whether their condition would warrant an emergency room visit, or who need health advice can call HealthLink BC (8-1-1), or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians, and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

We appreciate your continued patience and understanding, and your support for our dedicated health care providers and staff in the Omineca region.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Uncertainty at B.C. ports continues as possible deal emerges in labour dispute
Next story
Feds looking for input on new law to improve safety in long-term care

Just Posted

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Health is limiting the number of visitors allowed at its facilities, including St John Hospital in Vanderhoof effective March 18. (Northern Health photo)
Vanderhoof hospital’s ER services interrupted due to physician shortage

The Forest Practices Board audited the BC Timber Sales program near Fort St. James. (File photo)
BC Timbers audit in Fort St. James finds significant issues, unsound practices

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a "unprecedented" situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Uncertainty at B.C. ports continues as possible deal emerges in labour dispute

Snowboarders carve through fresh powder on Terrace’s Shames Mountain, a popular ski hill now facing significant financial challenges due to inflation and rising wage costs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Terrace’s Shames Mountain grapples with mounting deficit