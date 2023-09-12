Vanderhoof hosts Airport Day over the weekend

Airport Day was held in Vanderhoof on Sept. 9. ( Vanderhoof International Airshow Society) Over 200 people attended the event to see several aircraft models from Prince George and Vanderhoof on display. ( Vanderhoof International Airshow Society) The Airport Day was also an opportunity for several aviation businesses to showcase their activities. ( Vanderhoof International Airshow Society)

Vanderhoof Airport Day held over the weekend of Sept. 9 saw over 200 people attend the event.

The event started at 10 a.m. and went on till 3 p.m. and saw several model aircrafts from Vanderhoof and Prince George displayed.

This year the 1938 Tiger Moth did not make it to Vanderhoof due to technical issues but the public were able to get rides on an RV 6 model. At the end of the day some were even treated to a free ride on the plane.

Ootsa Air, charter plane service based out of Prince George also participated in the event.

Local businesses also came out to support the event with Tim Hortons donating coffee, hot chocolate and timbits, CO-OP donating burgers, hot dogs and beverages, and the YMCA holding activity stations for the kids. Canadian Armed Forces, Rocky Mountain Rangers, VanJam Fire Zone and the Vanderhoof Flying Club were also in attendance.

The Airport Day is important for the community to show people the functioning of an airport which is not something they see usually, said Paul Collard, president of the Vanderhoof Airport Development Society.

It is also an opportunity to showcase some of the businesses, economic activities at the airport as well as an event to bring together and retain the volunteer base ahead of the airshow which will be held in 2024, added Collard.