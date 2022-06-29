Artemis Gold donated $3,000 on June 28 to Give A Lift campaign. (Submitted photo)

Artemis Gold donated $3,000 on June 28 to Give A Lift campaign. (Submitted photo)

Vanderhoof long term care facility looks for new bus after sole vehicle breaks down

St. John Hospital Auxiliary Society is raising funds for a new $155,000 bus for Stuart Nechako Manor

A seniors’ facility in Vanderhoof is seeking public support to purchase a new bus after its sole 23-year-old vehicle failed safety operation tests.

Currently without a reliable mode of transportation, the residents of the Stuart Nechako Manor (SNM) are in need of a new wheelchair accessible bus estimated to cost $155,000.

The long term care facility is operated by Northern Health but their capital budget does not support purchase of a bus. However, Northern Health has agreed to cover the operations and maintenance expenses once the vehicle is obtained.

St. John Hospital Auxiliary Society is assisting SNM with ‘Give a Lift’ fundraiser to buy a new bus and encouraging contributions toward the cause.

To date, $45,000 has been raised, said Ruth McIntosh, president of the St. John Hospital Auxiliary.

“People are coming on board really well,” McIntosh said, adding, they are hoping to have the bus ordered by the end of the year.

The auxiliary is also seeking $124,000 from Northern Development Initiative Trust through its Northern Healthy Communities funding stream.

Without a bus service senior residents from the facility, especially complex care individuals, are left without means in to services such as Adult Day programs and recreational outings in to the community. In the meantime, the community bus operated by the municipality has been made available for SNM residents on a temporary basis.

“Residents highly anticipate their recreational bus outings and are deeply disappointed that they cannot occur especially after just coming out of a long period of COVID restrictions,” the Auxiliary wrote in a letter to the District of Vanderhoof while seeking support for funding application.

“Considering the projected increase in the number of seniors in the coming years, we see the purchase as an excellent long range opportunity whereby increased numbers of seniors will remain connected to their communities by engaging in local activities,” they further said.

ALSO READ: Vanderhoof Tim Horton’s campaign raises over $5K for hospital auxiliary

Like us on Facebook

Charity and Donations

Previous story
RCMP to arrest Fairy Creek protesters at reoccupied camp
Next story
Public input sought as committee examines B.C.’s toxic drug crisis

Just Posted

Nechako River has been upgraded to flood watch after yesterday’s rainfall. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Nechako on flood watch as rainfall brings fresh alerts for northern B.C. river systems

Marcel Dubroy during his time as Smithers gymnastics coach. (Tom Best photo)
Trial of former Smithers gymnastics coach for sexual assault of a minor underway in Saskatchewan

Artemis Gold donated $3,000 on June 28 to Give A Lift campaign. (Submitted photo)
Vanderhoof long term care facility looks for new bus after sole vehicle breaks down

Premier John Horgan announced Tuesday (June 28) he will not be running in B.C.’s 2024 election. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election