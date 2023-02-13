Pietro Adamo (pictured) succumbed to his injuries on October 15, 2020 after an alleged assault at a residential complex in Houston. Nearly a year later, RCMP announced Devin Joseph of Vanderhoof has been arrested on manslaughter charges. (RCMP handout photo/Houston Today)

Vanderhoof man arrested for 2020 Houston homicide to stand trial in December

Devin Joseph was arrested and charged for manslaughter in August 2021

Vanderhoof man, Devin Joseph who was arrested and charged for manslaughter of a man in a Houston residential complex in 2020 will stand trial for manslaughter by the end of this year.

The decision comes after a preliminary hearing was held in Smithers Supreme Court on Nov. 10, 2022.

The trial is set to start on Dec. 4 at the conclusion of jury selection, confirmed BC Prosecution Service in an email statement.

Joseph, was arrested on Aug. 30, 2021 by the North District Major Crime Unit for the death of Pietro Adamo in Houston almost a year after the incident occurred on Oct. 12, 2020.

Based on Houston RCMP reports, the police responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of a residential complex just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2020, where they discovered 54-year-old Adamo, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Adamo passed away from fatal injuries within a couple days on Oct. 15.

Update on homicide case involving Vanderhoof man

Joseph first appeared in court on Aug. 31, 2021 in Vanderhoof after which he elected to be tried by a Supreme Court Judge in Feb. 2022.

