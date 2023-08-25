Vanderhoof’s Men Shed came forward to match the amount raised by the Golf Club’s fundraiser. The organizations each contributed $7,710 to St. John Hospital’s oncology unit. (Orlanthia Habsburg/ Omineca Express) Vanderhoof’s Men Shed came forward to match the amount raised by the Golf Club’s fundraiser. The organizations each contributed $7,710 to St. John Hospital’s oncology unit. (Orlanthia Habsburg/ Omineca Express)

Vanderhoof Men’s Shed matches golf club’s fundraiser amount for local oncology unit

Vanderhoof’s Gold Club raised $7,710 for St. John’s Hospital

Vanderhoof Men’s Shed has come forward to match the donations raised by the golf club for the oncology unit at St. John’s Hospital.

On July 26, the Vanderhoof Golf Club raised $7,710 as part of their annual summer fundraiser Golf Fore the Cure.

Every year the annual event raises money for the local oncology ward at St John which is used to purchase particular items such as chemotherapy chairs, lamps, plants among other things. This year nearly 70 women golfers participated in the fundraiser.

Clifford Irving from the Men’s Shed said the members of their group heard about the fundraiser and decided to match the amount as their effort to give back to the community.

“We just saw the article in the paper and the boys made a decision, they were going to match it,” Irving said.

The Men’s Shed opened in Vanderhoof in 2014 and since then the crew has been an active part of the community through their woodworking activities such as building swimming docks for Fraser Lake etc.

