Vanderhoof RCMP seeking public assistance in suspicious fire investigation

Fire broke out at a Telegraph Road residence on Aug. 9

Vanderhoof RCMP is seeking public assistance to investigate a fire that broke out at a residence on Telegraph Road, Aug.9.

The police said they received a report of a suspicious incident where two hay sheds were on fire at the residence.

When the police attended the scene two full hay structures had burned down. The origin of fire is unknown and the owners estimate the value of the destroyed hay to be in excess of a million dollars, said the RCMP in an Aug.10 statement.

“There were no surveillance equipment and while it was reported that a vehicle may have been in the area, it was witnessed to be in the area two hours after the fire was initially reported.”

The police is asking for public assistance in this investigation.

If you have any information on this fire, you can contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at (250) 567-2222.

