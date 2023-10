A vehicle incident on Hwy 16 west of Vanderhoof this morning (Oct. 2) resulted in road closure. (Omineca Express photo)

A vehicle incident involving a logging truck, six kilometres west of Vanderhoof, forced the closure of Hwy 16 between Bonney Beef Rd and McCall Rd this morning (Oct. 2).

Single lane traffic is in effect with detour available via gravel side road for passenger vehicles.

There is no detour available for large industrial/commercial vehicles. The estimated time of re-opening is 6:30 p.m. (Oct. 2)

More to come…