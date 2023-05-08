Honour House held a fundraising event at the Vanderhoof Fire Hall on May 5. (Orlanthia Habsburg/Omineca Express) (Orlanthia Habsburg/Omineca Express)

Veteran’s non-profit Honour House brings fundraising tour to Vanderhoof

Along with sunshine, Vanderhoof residents were treated to burgers and hot dogs at the Fire Hall where the Honour House Tour of Honour was held on May 5.

The fundraising event was held to raise awareness about the services offered by the non-profit organization.

Honour House is a home away from home for military, veterans, emergency responders and their families. They provide a place to stay if members of these groups need to come to the metro Vancouver area for medical treatments. They also run Honour Ranch which is a place to help members dealing with PTSD.

Honour House Society has started a Tour of Honour to raise awareness and funds to help run these two not for profit facilities.

