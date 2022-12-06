VIDEO: Feds working to get list ‘right’ on gun control, says PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a gun violence roundtable at Rexdale Community Centre in Etobicoke, Ont., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa is working to “get that list right” when it comes to banning certain firearms.

Trudeau made the comments on the anniversary of the Polytechnique massacre in Montreal Tuesday (Dec. 6), as his government faces criticism from hunters and others for proposed gun-control legislation.

READ ALSO: Habs' Price apologizes for timing of pro-gun post, honours 1989 massacre victims

Federal Politicsgun controlguns