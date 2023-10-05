VIDEO: Final salute to Ridge Meadows constable at Lower Mainland funeral

Thousands of first responders turned out to honour the life of Const. Rick O’Brien

Members of the RCMP lined up outside the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 4, for a final salute to Const. Rick O’Brien following his funeral ceremony. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Const. Rick O’Brien was remembered on Wednesday, Oct. 4, for his love of family and passion to help others, during a full regimental funeral at the Langley Events Centre.

First responders came from as far away as Washington State, Ontario, Halifax, and Calgary for the ceremony – with at least 3,500 marching in a procession to the centre and 5,000 in all, including family, friends, colleagues, and first responders, who attended the funeral.

Deputy Commissioner, Commanding Officer for the RCMP in B.C. Dwayne McDonald said that even though the ceremony was sombre and solemn, there was also a great deal of celebration about Const. O’Brien’s life and what he meant to the community, his colleagues, and his family.

“It’s important that we honour his sacrifice and also remember the quality of person that he was,” he said, noting the number of first responders who showed up was heartwarming.

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme explained how there are no words to express what you go through when you learn one of your colleagues – a person who is so respected in the organization – has died in an act of violence. “There’s no words that could put how I feel,” added RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme.

“Standing up there and delivering a speech and looking at the crowd and looking at all the first responders coming together, it demonstrates how law enforcement communities and first responders have a relationship that’s very strong and solid and supportive of one another,” said Duheme.

McDonald added, “On behalf of the RCMP, thank you to everyone that honoured Rick today, and everyone that continues to honour him.”

A GoFundMe for the family of Const. O’Brien has now raised $170,733 from 1,800 donors. To donate go to: gofundme.com/f/bjvfzf-in-memory-of-cst-obrien.

