The McDougall Creek wildfire ripped through the Bear Creek area of West Kelowna. There is very little left for residents to salvage. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

VIDEO: ‘Nothing left’: West Kelowna resident reveals shocking wildfire damage

The Bear Creek Road resident escorts Black Press onto fire damaged property

Bear Creek Road was among the first streets to be placed on evacuation order from the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

A property owner, who asked to remain anonymous for privacy reasons and concerns of looting, escorted Black Press onto his property to show what’s left of his personal paradise.

The evacuation order came at 1:25 p.m. on Aug. 17. The home and everything else on the property burned to the ground that same day.

The property owner believes only four structures remain standing in the Bear Creek area.

READ MORE: ‘Stressful situation’: West Kelowna property owners to tour wildfire damage

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresCity of West KelownaFire evacuationhomeHouse fireKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Extreme weather is sending Okanagan migrant farmworkers home early
Next story
B.C. audit confirms $704M government budget surplus

Just Posted

A campfire ban in the Northwest Fire Zone goes into effect Aug. 31. File photo
Campfire ban announced for all Northwest

Residents stroll past a tent displaying an array of vibrant artworks at the Artists in the Park event on Aug. 12, hosted by the Terrace Art Gallery during the Riverboat Days festival, taking in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artists. (Submitted photo)
ROUNDUP: 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days celebrates another successful year

Terrace Restorative Justice Program Director Alex Blum-Walker stands outside the Volunteer Terrace office, which also serves as the home for the Terrace Restorative Justice program, on Aug. 18. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace Restorative Justice inks pivotal agreement with B.C. Crown counsel

John Brown Creek wildfire. (Emily Myerscough photo)
Evacuation alert issued for Witset wildfire