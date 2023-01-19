A group fishing off Greater Victoria had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a trio of young orcas on Jan. 17. (Courtesy Craig Twidale)

VIDEO: Young orcas caught showboating off Greater Victoria

Group fishing near Race Rocks films rare encounter with killer whales

They say the downfall of every great fishing story is a witness.

But a group fishing off Greater Victoria – near Race Rocks – managed to get a Jan. 17 orca encounter on video.

The group thought the boat was being approached by a pod of porpoises but quickly realised it was a young orca – belly up.

With the boat already off, the men worked to pull fishing gear out of the water as a trio of young orcas playfully inspected the boat while the rest of their pod watched from a distance.

It wasn’t a great day for fishing but it’s sure to be one that won’t be forgotten.

ALSO READ: Victoria volunteer captures ‘awesome’ elephant seal birth

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
Colorado girl, 13, arrested after 100 mph highway chase
Next story
More universities reviewing honorary degrees given to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond

Just Posted

Hwy 16 is closed between Level Crossing and Exstew Gate. (Screenshot/Drive BC)
UPDATE: Hwy 16 clear after vehicle incident west of Terrace

RCMP deployed on Morice Forest Service Road near Houston in November 2021. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook Photo)
RCMP, Coastal GasLink deny conspiring with private security firm to intimidate Wet’suwet’en protestors

Former Vancouver Canucks’ enforcer Gino Odjick outside Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday June 29, 2014.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck )
B.C. First Nations mourn loss of Vancouver Canucks enforcer Gino Odjick

Heavy equipment at work at Coastal GasLink pipeline crossing at the Clore River in northwestern B.C. (David Suzuki Foundation photo)
Regulators probe complaint about sediment flow at CGL pipeline river crossing in northwest B.C.