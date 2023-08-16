Elephant Mountain from the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce parking lot on Aug. 16. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Elephant Mountain from the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce parking lot on Aug. 16. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

West Kootenay has worst wildfire smoke in B.C.

Trail, Nelson and Castlegar’s air quality was ‘hazardous’ Wednesday afternoon

Trail, Nelson and Castlegar were the most smoke-polluted communities in B.C. as of Wednesday afternoon.

IQAir, which measures air quality across the world, said Trail reached 374 on the air quality index (AQI), which the site categorizes as “hazardous.” Nelson followed at 326, followed by Castlegar at 294 as of 3:30 p.m.

A score of zero to 50 is considered good quality by the website.

IQAir states the wildfire smoke level in Trail is 64.7 times the World Health Organization’s air quality guideline value.

Several Okanagan communities including Lumby, Vernon, Sicamous, Salmon Arm and West Kelowna were also listed as hazardous.

Environment Canada has issued an air quality alert for much of much of central and southeastern B.C.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations,” the alert states. “Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.”

The origins of the smoke appear to be fires in the South Okanagan and the Kamloops areas, according to the site firesmoke.ca.

In the Kootenays, there are two wildfires of note both in the East Kootenay: the Horsethief Creek blaze burning at 3,918.5 hectares and the Lladnar Creek at an estimated 1,200 hectares.

READ MORE:

Immense wildfire smoke causes air quality advisory for B.C. Interior

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Photos released of suspected getaway car in B.C. Sikh temple shooting
Next story
124 soldiers and two military aircraft en route to help fight NWT wildfires

Just Posted

Terrace Rotary Club President Chad Sallenback revels in a pile of rubber ducks, celebrating the success of the 2023 Terrace Rotary Club Wild Duck Race on Aug. 7, a beloved part of Terrace’s Riverboat Days festivities. (Terrace Rotary Club photo)
Terrace Rotary Club’s Wild Duck Race makes a splash at 2023 Riverboat Days celebrations

B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke will be leading the mobile units tour through the northwest, starting Aug. 28. Chalke, who has been in charge of the organization since 2015, emphasizes the importance of face-to-face meetings in addressing concerns about unfair service delivery by public bodies in the province. (Amy Romer)
B.C.’s Ombudsperson mobile unit to tour northwest, offering meetings with residents

Terrace FC players in action during a thrilling match at Christy Park, part of the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament. The event marked the team’s hosting debut and the tournament’s return after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Meadow Theriault photo)
2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament makes triumphant return

Carrier Sekani Family Services shared the image of the new billboard which will be erected along Highway 16 next week. (Supplied image)
New billboards coming to Hwy 16 to raise awareness about MMIWG