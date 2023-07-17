The Bush Creek East wildfire, ignited Wednesday southwest of Squaam Bay along Adams Lake, was estimated to have reached 265 hectares as of Monday, July 17, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Wildfire near Adams Lake at 265 hectares, three new fires discovered

BC Wildfire Service personnel, air tankers responding to Bush Creek East blaze

Several wildfires were being fought around Adams Lake in the Shuswap Monday, including the growing Bush Creek East blaze.

After a weekend of heavy smoke throughout the Shuswap, especially on Friday and Saturday, the BC Wildfire Service said increased visibility allowed for a more accurate size assessment of the lightning-caused Bush Creek East fire which, as of Monday morning, July 17, was estimated to be 265 hectares – having grown by 100 hectares since the day prior.

A BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) spokesperson said increasing temperatures and gusty winds reaching 40 to 60 km/hr contributed to the fire’s growth while making the response more challenging for firefighting crews.

The BCWS described the Bush Creek East fire, located southwest of Squaam Bay and 23 kilometres northwest of Chase, as a “vigorous surface fire” that is growing in a south-to-north direction away from any “values” (defined by the BCWS as “natural resources and man-made improvements/ developments that have measurable or intrinsic worth…”)

Thirty-four personnel were responding to the blaze on Monday, assisted by a helicopter and numerous pieces of heavy equipment. Air tankers were also attacking the fire.

Sunday’s weather conditions also contributed to the growth of the East Adams Lake wildfire. Discovered July 12, this lightning-cause fire was at 60 hectares on Monday morning. One attack crew was responding, and the BCWS said this fire is growing up-slope, to the north and northeast, and away from any structures.

Three new wildfires were discovered between Sunday and Monday around Adams Lake.

The Pisima Lake wildfire, located northeast of the East Adams blaze, was spot-sized at .009 hectares. Two more fires were discovered Monday morning, the spot-sized North Honeymoon FSR wildfire to the northwest, on the west side of the lake, and the Gannett Creek fire, estimated to be .09 hectares, burning north of the lake’s north end.

