Wildfire outside Kamloops expected to see increased activity due to wind

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops is expected to see increased fire activity on Wednesday, Aug. 2. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops saw increased activity on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Warm temperatures and strong winds caused fire activity to increase on the west, north and south flanks of the blaze and it is expected to continue to increase on Wednesday. Because of this, smoke is visible from Highways 5 and 5A, as well as Kamloops.

Wind behaviour is mostly coming from the south and fire activity isn’t expected to increase west of the blaze.

On Wednesday, crews are directly attacking off of Long Lake Road, south of the McConnell Road junction. Other crews are working to make sure the fire doesn’t spread north and are mopping up from Long Lake Junction to the pipeline, along the southeast guard.

On the west side of the blaze, crews are attacking between Ross Moore Lake and McConnell Lake Road.

There continues to be no danger to the City of Kamloops or Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park.

According to BC Wildfire Services, new mapping showed the blaze is now 4,157 hectares in size.

18 properties in the areas of Electoral Area ‘J’ (Copper Desert Country) and Electoral Area ‘L’ (Grasslands) remain under evacuation order, while 327 other properties are on evacuation alert.

There is a special air quality statement for Kamloops and the surrounding area for the next 24-48 hours due to wildfire smoke. Elders, children, people with lung problems and/or heart disease, pregnant people and people who work outside are at a higher risk of experiencing effects from smoke.

Lightning caused the blaze to start 13 days ago on Friday, July 21.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is one of 365 active wildfires in the province and one of 13 wildfires of note.

—

Additional to the wildfire, a new blaze was discovered early Wednesday morning, west of Ross Moore Lake.

Called the Walloper Creek fire, it was a spot fire and is already under control.

According to the map, it was right beside Highway 5.

READ MORE: Firefighter killed in B.C. identified as Zak Muise of Kelowna

READ MORE: World record attempt in progress: Man swimming length of Okanagan Lake

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKamloopsOkanagan