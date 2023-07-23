The Ross Moore Lake Wildfire south of Kamloops. (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire south of Kamloops doubles in size to 1,800 hectares

A total of 49 properties have been evacuated with others on alert

  • Jul. 23, 2023 9:20 a.m.
  • News

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops ballooned overnight to 1,800 hectares.

The volatile fire has doubled in size in one day. On Saturday, July 22, the fire was listed at 700 hectares.

The lightning caused fire has prompted evacuation orders for 49 properties:

  • 6388 to 6416 Ashley Rd;
  • 1848 to 3345 Edith Lake Rd;
  • 4180 to 4828 Goose Lake Rd;
  • 4188 to 6455 Long Lake Rd;
  • 700 to 860 McLeod Lake Rd;
  • 5960 to 6381 Weir Rd;

A number of properties are also on alert and should be ready to leave at any time.

Fire crews are fighting from land and air. Area residents are reminded that it is illegal to fly a drone in the vicinity of a wildfire. Drones pose a safety threat to aircrafts and delay fire suppression efforts.

The fire is considered a highly vigorous surface fire and is visible to the City of Kamloops and Highway 5A.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire has been burning since early afternoon on July 21.

READ MORE: More properties evacuated south of Kamloops as fire reaches 700 hectares

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
bc wildfiresKamloops

