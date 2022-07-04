A BC Transit bus was hit by a Purolator van on June 30, 2022, near Castlegar. File photo

A BC Transit bus was hit by a Purolator van on June 30, 2022, near Castlegar. File photo

UPDATE: Woman dies after Purolator van crashes into BC Transit bus near Castlegar

The 19-year-old woman was a student from Quebec

A woman has died after a van collided with a BC Transit bus on Highway 3A near Castlegar on Thursday.

RCMP said in a statement Monday that the bus was headed eastbound when it was sideswiped by an oncoming Purolator courier cube van just after 4:30 p.m.

There were 18 passengers on the bus including 16 students visiting from Quebec as part of a Selkirk College program. One of the students was an 19-year-old woman who was sitting next to the window where the van hit the bus.

She was transported first to Trail’s Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, then to Kelowna General Hospital. RCMP confirmed Monday afternoon she had died.

The highway was closed for several hours. RCMP Victim Assistance and Selkirk College counsellors have since begun helping the students who were on the bus.

The students were visiting the West Kootenay as part of the Explore Program, a five-week program run by Selkirk College that immerses Quebec students in English language.

“Our hearts go out to the students’ family and friends, to whom we offer our most sincere condolences,” said Selkirk president Maggie Matear in a statement. “The college community grieves with the other students in the program, our faculty and staff who were just getting to know the student, and all those who are feeling this tremendous loss.”

The driver of the van was not seriously injured, according to RCMP.

The collision is under investigation and RCMP are requesting any witnesses to come forward, specifically those who may have seen the van drive into traffic. Anyone with information is asked to call BC Highway Patrol Nelson at 250-354-5180 and cite file 2022-3153.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated the victim was 18 years old. RCMP have updated their information to say she is 19.

email

Previous story
Prominent Vancouver Island family collateral victims of Victoria bank robbery
Next story
Community forest company donates $4 million for Tl’azt’en Nation’s infrastructure project

Just Posted

Five northern communities accounted for nearly 20 per cent of all black bears killed in the province. (Angie Mindus/ Black Press Media)
Northern B.C. communities among top 5 spots where black bears are killed most

Vanderhoof Coun. Ken Young and Brian Frenkel served pancakes and sausages to the public on Canada Day at the historical site. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Photos: Canada Day in Vanderhoof

People admiring Peter Rodseth’s carving on the grand opening for the Vanderhoof Cultural Centre. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Vanderhoof Culture Centre officially open

(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Photos: Parade held in Fraser Lake during Canada Day