New Westminster Police are investigating after a woman died in a three-vehicle crash at a residental parkade entrance. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

New Westminster Police are investigating after a woman died in a three-vehicle crash at a residental parkade entrance. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Woman dead after crash at Lower Mainland parkade entrance

Police say no pedestrians involved in the collision; medical incident hasn’t been ruled out as cause

New Westminster Police are investigating after a woman died in a three-vehicle crash at a residental parkade entrance.

Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 20) at the entrance to an underground parkade near Quayside Drive. No pedestrians were involved in the collision.

When first responders arrived on scene the driver of one of the vehicles was unresponsive. Police say New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services and BC Emergency Health Services paramedics provided first aid to the woman, but she died at the scene.

New Westminster Police say its major crime unit and the BC Coroners Service is investigating. At this time a medical incident hasn’t been ruled out as a potential cause for the crash.

READ MORE: Licences yanked after transport truck plows into B.C. highway overpass

fatal collisionPolice

Previous story
Parents in B.C. awarded damages based on Korean tradition after son’s death
Next story
Police look to identify body pulled from Fraser River in 2022

Just Posted

The Coastal GasLink pipeline has been fined $340,000 by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office for issues related to erosion and sediment control. Piping is seen on the top of a receiving platform which will be connected to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline terminus at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction, in Kitimat, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Coastal GasLink fined $340,000 for erosion, sediment control challenges

(Vanderhoof Public Library)
Vanderhoof Library gets new life-like baby doll for dementia therapy

Gladys Radek leads a determined group of protesters along Highway 16, near Eby Street in Terrace, amplifying the call for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace protesters demand Manitoba search landfill for Indigenous remains

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?