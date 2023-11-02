Legal Notice Land Act Logo

November 02, 2023

LAND ACT: NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR CROWN LAND

LAND ACT:

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR CROWN LAND

Take notice that Omineca Aggregate Ltd, from Prince George, BC, has applied to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Omineca Region, for a Licence of Occupation for Quarry purposes situated on Provincial Crown land located in the vicinity of Engen, Bearhead Hill, described as Part of SE1/4, Section 6, Township 13, Range 5 Coast District.

The Lands File for this application is 7410295. Written comments concerning this application should be directed to Susan Spears, Authorizations Specialist, Ministry of Forests, Lands, Omineca Region at 5th Floor 499 George Street, Prince George, BC V2L 1R5, or Susan.Spears@gov.bc.ca Comments will be received by Ministry of Forests, Lands, Omineca Region up to December 9th, 2023. Ministry of Forests, Lands, Omineca Region may not be able to consider comments received after this date. Please visit the website at https://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca for more information.

Be advised that any response to this advertisement will be considered part of the public record. Access to these records requires the submission of a Freedom of Information (FOI) request. Visit http://www.gov.bc.ca/freedomofinformation to learn more about FOI submissions.

A hard copy MAP showing the location and extent of the application area may be acquired by calling the Authorizations Specialist named above at 250-561-3479.

