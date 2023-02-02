District of Vanderhoof Logo

February 02, 2023

NOTICE COUNCIL PROCEDURES AMENDMENT BYLAW 1250, 2023

Council is required to establish general procedures on how Council and Committees conduct their business by bylaw. This bylaw must not be amended, repealed or substituted unless notice describing the proposed changes in general terms is given for two consecutive weeks in the local newspaper.

On February 13, 2023 Council will be asked to consider adopting Council Procedures Amendment Bylaw 1250, 2023.

The proposed bylaw may be viewed in the January 9, 2023 Regular Council Meeting Agenda package on the District’s website or in person at the Municipal Office at 160 Connaught Street.

The following changes to Council Procedures Bylaw 1243, 2022 are proposed:

  • Amend the process for appointing Acting Mayors;
  • Schedule Committee of the Whole Meetings on a quarterly basis;
  • Add Information Items heading; and
  • Remove the Public Comment heading.

Questions, comments or concerns regarding the bylaw may be forwarded:

Written submissions will be circulated to Mayor and Council and will be included in the February 13, 2023 Agenda Package which is posted to the District of Vanderhoof website.

Willene Perez, Corporate Officer

February 2, 2023

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect in a lunchtime armed robbery at McDonald’s. (Photo: supplied)
Armed robbery at McDonalds second in a week in Prince Rupert

Water flowing through the Clore River work area where Coastal GasLink contractors are digging a trench for a pipeline crossing. (Photo courtesy the Suzuki Foundation)
New fish habitat damage allegations levelled at northwest B.C. pipeline project

Northern Escape Heli Skiing offers an exclusive package to super rich clients who spend the day skiing and are lodged at the secluded Skeena River Ranch. (Submitted photo)
Heli-ski resort for the super rich pushes back amid public scrutiny

A toxic and illicit drug supply is increasing the number of drug overdose deaths in Terrace and area making the city rank second in the province per capita. (Black Press file photo)
Overdose drug deaths climb in Terrace

Pop-up banner image