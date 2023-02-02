NOTICE COUNCIL PROCEDURES AMENDMENT BYLAW 1250, 2023

Council is required to establish general procedures on how Council and Committees conduct their business by bylaw. This bylaw must not be amended, repealed or substituted unless notice describing the proposed changes in general terms is given for two consecutive weeks in the local newspaper.

On February 13, 2023 Council will be asked to consider adopting Council Procedures Amendment Bylaw 1250, 2023.

The proposed bylaw may be viewed in the January 9, 2023 Regular Council Meeting Agenda package on the District’s website or in person at the Municipal Office at 160 Connaught Street.

The following changes to Council Procedures Bylaw 1243, 2022 are proposed:

Amend the process for appointing Acting Mayors;

Schedule Committee of the Whole Meetings on a quarterly basis;

Add Information Items heading; and

Remove the Public Comment heading.

Questions, comments or concerns regarding the bylaw may be forwarded:

by mail to PO Box 900, Vanderhoof BC V0J 3A0

by email to corporate@district.vanderhoof.ca

in person at the February 13, 2023 Regular Council Meeting

Written submissions will be circulated to Mayor and Council and will be included in the February 13, 2023 Agenda Package which is posted to the District of Vanderhoof website.

Willene Perez, Corporate Officer

February 2, 2023