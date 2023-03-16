NOTICE COUNCIL PROCEDURES AMENDMENT BYLAW 1253, 2023

Section 124 of the Community Charter states a procedure bylaw must not be amended without public notice. On March 27, 2023 Council will be asked to consider adopting Council Procedures Amendment Bylaw 1253, 2023.

The following changes to Council Procedures Bylaw 1243, 2022 are proposed:

Deleting and replacing the definition of Public Posting Places.

Adding a definition of Public Notice Page.

The proposed bylaw may be viewed in the February 27, 2023 Regular Council Meeting Agenda package on the District’s website at vanderhoof.ca or in person at the Municipal Office at 160 Connaught Street. Questions, comments or concerns regarding the bylaw may be forwarded:

by mail to PO Box 900, Vanderhoof BC V0J 3A0

by email to corporate@district.vanderhoof.ca

in person at the March 27, 2023 Regular Council Meeting

Written submissions will be circulated to Mayor and Council and will be included in the March 27, 2023 Agenda Package which is posted to the District of Vanderhoof website.

Willene Perez, Corporate Officer – March 16, 2023