NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that an in-person Public Hearing affecting “Endako, Fraser Lake and Fort Fraser Rural Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 1865, 2019” (the OCP) and “Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Zoning Bylaw No. 1800, 2020” (the Zoning Bylaw) will be held on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023 at 7:00 pm in the Fraser Lake Professional Building meeting room, 298 McMillan Avenue, Fraser Lake, B.C.

The OCP is proposed to be amended by Bylaw No. 2006, 2023, which would redesignate a ±3 ha portion of the 7.16 ha subject property from the Resource (RE) designation to the Rural Residential (RR) land use designation. The Zoning Bylaw is proposed to be amended by Bylaw No. 2007, 2023, which would rezone a ±3 ha portion of the 7.16 ha subject property from the “Rural Resource Zone” (RR1) to the “Small Holdings Zone” (H1). The purpose of these bylaws is to facilitate a three-lot subdivision of the subject property. The subject property is 731 Francois Lake Road on Francois Lake, approximately 5 km southwest of Stellaquo 1 IR and approximately 9.5 km southwest of the Village of Fraser Lake. It is legally described as Lot 1, District Lot 70, Range 4, Coast District and District Lot 2562, Range 5, Coast District, Plan PRP42232. The subject property is shown outlined in black and labelled “Subject Property” on the location map below.

Written submissions to the Public Hearing must be sent by mail to P.O. Box 820, Burns Lake, BC, V0J 1E0; by fax to (250) 692-3305; or by e-mail to planning@rdbn.bc.ca and must be received by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako no later than Tuesday, September 12th 2023 at 1:00 pm to be ensured of consideration at the Public Hearing. The Public Hearing for Bylaw No. 2006, 2023 and Bylaw No. 2007, 2023 will be chaired by the Director or Alternate Director for Electoral Area D as a delegate of the Board. For further information, please call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Planning Department at 250-692-3195 or toll-free at 1-800-320-3339.

A copy of the Board resolution making the delegation, copies of the proposed bylaw, and other relevant information, including written submissions to the Public Hearing, may be inspected from Tuesday, August 29th through Tuesday, September 12th, 2023 at the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako office or the Village of Fraser Lake municipal office during regular business hours, Monday to Friday (excluding statutory holidays) and online at www.rdbn.bc.ca/departments/planning/public-meetings.

For further information, please call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Planning Department at 250-692-3195 or toll-free at 1-800-320-3339.