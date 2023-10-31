NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that an electronic/telephone Public Hearing affecting:

• “Smithers Telkwa Rural Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 1704, 2014”,

• “Burns Lake Rural and Francois Lake (North Shore) Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 1785, 2017”,

• “Endako, Fraser Lake and Fort Fraser Rural Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 1865, 2019” and;

• “Houston, Topley, Granisle Rural Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 1622, 2011”

will be held on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 pm regarding the following Bylaws:

• Bylaw No. 2000, 2023

• Bylaw No. 2001, 2023

• Bylaw No. 2002, 2023

• Bylaw No. 2003, 2023

The amendment bylaws propose to add a parkland dedication policy to the above noted Official Community Plans (OCPs). This notice is regarding Bylaw No. 2000, 2023 which impacts “Smithers Telkwa Rural OCP Bylaw No. 1704, 2014”.

Parkland dedication is required pursuant to Section 510 of the Local Government Act when a property owner applies for a subdivision that creates three or more additional lots and the smallest lot being created is two hectares or smaller. The purpose of the parkland dedication is to provide land to meet the recreational needs of the community.

If an OCP contains appropriate policies and designations, the local government can determine whether the property owner provides parkland or pays an amount that equals the market value of the land that may be required for park land purpose (cash in lieu). The ability to require cash in lieu of parkland dedication at the time of subdivision was acquired when the Regional District Parks and Trails Service was established.

At the Public Hearing all persons who believe that their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaw shall be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard. Any person wanting to participate in the Public Hearing must contact the RDBN Planning Department no later than Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm to receive instructions regarding video conferencing or telephone participation at the Public Hearing.

Written submissions to the Public Hearing must be sent by mail to P.O. Box 820, Burns Lake, BC, V0J 1E0 or by e-mail to planning@rdbn.bc.ca and must be received by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako no later than Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm to be ensured of consideration at the Public Hearing.

The Public Hearing for Bylaw No. 2000, 2023; 2001, 2023; 2002, 2023; and 2003, 2023 will be Chaired by the Director or Alternate Director for Electoral Area B (Burns Lake Rural) as a delegate of the Board. A copy of the Board resolution making the delegation, copies of the proposed bylaws, and other relevant information, including written submissions to the Public Hearing, may be inspected from Wednesday, October 25, 2023 through Monday, November 6, 2023 at the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako office during regular business hours, Monday to Friday (excluding statutory holidays) and online at www.rdbn.bc.ca/departments/planning/public-meetings.

For further information or to receive instructions regarding video conferencing or telephone participation, please call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Planning Department at 250-692-3195 or toll-free at 1-800-320-3339.