February 16, 2023

NOTICE OF SITTING FRONTAGE COURT OF REVISION

The Court of Revision shall sit at the time and place shown below for the purpose of reviewing the water frontage tax and the sewer frontage tax rolls and any appeals received against the levy so charged.

THE FRONTAGE COURT OF REVISION SHALL BE HELD AT

5:00 PM FEBRUARY 27, 2023 IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS

160 CONNAUGHT STREET, VANDERHOOF, BC

A complaint will not be heard unless written notice pursuant to Section 205 of the Community Charter is received by the Collector at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the time of the first sitting of the court. The Frontage Tax Assessment Rolls will be available for viewing, by appointment only, for fourteen (14) days prior to the sitting of the Court. The District of Vanderhoof office hours are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.

Margaret Stewart

Chief Financial Officer/Collector

