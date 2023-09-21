District of Vanderhoof Logo

September 21, 2023

Notice of Tax Sale – 2nd Notice

NOTICE OF TAX SALE

SEPTEMBER 25, 2023

Pursuant to Section 645 of the Local Government Act, the following properties, land and improvements will be offered for sale by public auction to be held at the Council Chambers, Vanderhoof Municipal Office, 160 Connaught Street, Vanderhoof, B.C. on Monday, September 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., unless the outstanding delinquent taxes plus interest are sooner paid.

  • FOLIO

296.000

  • ADDRESS

2865 Burrard Avenue

  • LEGAL

Lot 5, 6 and 7, Block 2, Plan PRP1325

All of the above properties are located in Township 11, Range 5, Coast Range 5 Land District.

Any person upon being declared the successful bidder by the Tax Collector, must provide their name and address and immediately pay by cash or certified cheque a minimum of not less than the upset price. Any balance must be paid by cash or certified cheque by 3:00 p.m. the same day. Failure to pay the balance will result in the property being offered for sale again at 10:00 a.m. on the following day.

The municipality makes no representation, express or implied, as to the condition or quality of the properties being offered for sale. Prospective purchasers are urged to make all the necessary inquiries to all government departments, and in the case of strata lots to the strata corporation to determine the existence of any bylaws, restrictions, charges, outstanding strata fees, or other conditions which may affect the value or suitability of the properties.

Property purchased at Tax Sale is subject to Property Purchase Tax on the fair market value of the property.

Margaret Stewart

Chief Financial Officer/Tax Collector

