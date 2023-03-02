District of Vanderhoof Logo

March 02, 2023

NOTICE WAIVER OF PUBLIC HEARING ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW 1254, 2023

SUBJECT PROPERTY: Lot F Blk 4 Sec 9 Plan 3066, 190 1st Street West

At the March 13, 2023 Regular Council Meeting, Council will consider three readings of Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1254, 2023, seeking to change the zoning of the subject property from C-2 Highway Commercial to C-1 Retail Commercial to allow for a liquor store. The liquor store has been in existence for many years and this bylaw is to bring it into compliance with the zoning designation.

The property’s Official Community Plan designation is Core Commercial. Section 464(2) of the Local Government Act states a Public Hearing is not required if the zoning is consistent with the OCP.

MAp 1

Bylaw 1254, 2023 may be viewed at the District Office (160 Connaught Street) Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by requesting a copy via email to corporate@district.vanderhoof.ca.

Please call the District Office at 250-567-4711 with any questions.

Willene Perez, Corporate Officer

March 2, 2023

Just Posted

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

An anonymous article titled “Treasure Hunt for Coastal Gaslink” claims sections of the Coastal GasLink pipeline were vandalized to delay construction. (Screenshot)
‘Trend of escalating violence’: Coastal GasLink decries pipeline sabotage claims on anarchist site

Canadians are making their final Registered Retirement Savings Plan contributions, in advance of the deadline. (Black Press Media file)
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

Bruce Bidgood (far left) discusses the rezoning application with the regional district board prior to a vote on Friday, Feb. 17 at the RDKS office in Terrace. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Heli-ski resort for super rich voted down amid public outcry