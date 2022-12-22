District of Vanderhoof Logo

December 22, 2022

Public Notice 2023 Council Meetings

Pursuant to section 127 of the Community Charter, please note below the dates of the 2023 District of Vanderhoof Regular Council Meetings. Meetings are open to the public and held at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Municipal Hall, 160 Connaught Street.

• January 9 and 23

• February 13 and 27

• March 13 and 27

• April 11 and 24

• May 8 and 23

• June 12 and 26

• July 10

• August 14

• September 11 and 25

• October 10 and 23

• November 14

• December 11

Visit vanderhoof.civicweb.net/Portal and click the Subscribe button to receive email notifications of upcoming meetings.

