Notice of Proposed Telecommunications Facility or Tower Logo

July 27, 2023

Public Notice – Proposed Tower Site Weneez BC (Rogers Communication Inc.

As part of the public consultation process required by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s (ISED) policy for Radio communication and Broadcasting Antenna Systems (CPC-2-0-03), Rogers is engaging the public for comment on a proposed 35M lattice tri-pole telecommunication tower and equipment compound along Hwy 16 E, in Weneez area.

The purpose of the telecommunications is to elevate the quality of wireless services in the Weneez area, and increase service along Highway #16E.

The public is welcome to comment on the proposal up to the end of the business day, August 31, 2023 with respect to this matter

Map

Coordinates: N 53.95501,-123.96132

Legal Address:

PID 015-730-417 SOUTH 1/2 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 23 TOWSHIP RANGE 4 COAST DISTRICT EXCEPT PLAN 3756

Municipal Address:

7360 Highway 16R Vanderhoof BC V0J 3A1

Email:

comments@coreoneconsulting.com

Mail:

Rogers Communication Inc

C/O Core One Consulting Ltd

229-18525 53rd Ave Surrey, BC, V3S 7A4 Attention: W6623 Weneez

Just Posted

