Geoffrey Alan Healey

October 9, 1948 – January 9, 2023

In loving memory ~

Born October 9th, 1948, in Nottingham, England. He spent his first eight years in England, then his parents looking for greener pastures moved to Ontario, Canada, then New Zealand and then to Vancouver, Canada.

A smart boy who grew into an intelligent man but struggled to make friends, as a young musician and technician, his work would have an impact around the world.

Apprenticing under Jack Lewis of Bill Lewis Music in downtown Vancouver building electric guitars and electronics. His work would find a way into some prolific entertainers’ hands.

While in Vancouver, he met the woman who would become his wife, Lana Jean Messer (Healey) (1955-2011). They would make their home in Vanderhoof, B.C., and had four children together. They then retired in Penticton, B.C.

Geoffrey joins his love Lana in eternal rest, leaving their 4 children, his sister and many, many grandchildren.

Geoffrey’s memorial will be held on January 14th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Penticton United Church.

Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com.

