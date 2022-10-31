Editorial: Be visible for safe, outdoor fun this Halloween

Motorists should take extra care to watch for pedestrians

Fireworks in many communities are a longstanding tradition. But, safety first! (File photo)

A favourite time for many, Halloween is just around the corner. This means on Monday, Oct. 31, children will dress up and knock on your door asking for treats.

Some costumes and decorations can also pose a hazard, including a fire threat. The following tips can help you reduce the risk:

Choose the right costume. Choose costumes and accessories that are less likely to catch on fire, such as those made of nylon or heavyweight polyester. Pick brightly coloured costumes that can be clearly seen by motorists. Add reflective tape to the costume to increase visibility.

Choose costumes that fit well and can be worn over warm clothing to protect your child against cold and wet weather.

Avoid danger when decorating. Stay vigilant for fire hazards and prevent injuries:

Candles, jack-o-lanterns, lighters and matches are all fire hazards. Instead, use flashlights or battery-operated candles.

Keep candles, matches, lighters and other fire hazards in a place that children cannot reach.

Check indoor and outdoor decorative lights for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires or loose connections. Do not overload extension cords. Make sure the lights are certified by a recognized organization like the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or the Underwriters’ Laboratory of Canada (ULC).

Always examine treats and toys that are brought home before giving them to your children.

And remember, have fun out there and keep your pets inside!

Halloween