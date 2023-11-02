PODCAST: Canucks look to maintain hot start to 2023-24 season

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.
More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.
Many teams have reached the 10-game mark in the 2023-24 NHL season. Black Press Media digital editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf to discuss a solid start for the Vancouver Canucks, surprise teams so far, neck protection and, as always, the much-beloved Buffalo Sabres update.
LISTEN: NHL Report: 2023-24 NHL preview: McDavid, Bedard, Canucks and Cup champs
LISTEN: NFL Report: Seahawks, MVP candidates, CFL playoffs and Taylor Swift
LISTEN: Shelly Stouffer to enter BC Golf Hall of Fame
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.