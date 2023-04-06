Jaime Perrault (left) helped Canada Soccer Women’s U17 team make it to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. (Canada Soccer/Special to The News)

B.C. athletes join Canada Soccer Women’s U20 team

Jaime Perrault will be 1 of 4 B.C. athletes in the Concacaf Women’s U20 Championship qualifiers

Several B.C. players have made the list of players joining Canada Soccer for the Concacaf Women’s U20 Championship qualifiers.

These upcoming matches will determine which teams advance to the Concacaf Women’s U20 Championship 2023 in the Dominican Republic, which will take place at the end of May.

But before that can happen, Jaime Perrault and the other B.C. players will have to join the rest of their teammates for the U20 preparation camps and qualifying matches, also taking place in the Dominican Republic.

Canada Soccer Women’s U20 head coach, Cindy Tye, said that this tournament will be a true test of how well her newly announced team can work together.

“I’m excited to bring this group together for the first time and test them in a tournament,” said Tye. “We will have to progress and adapt throughout the tournament, because we will not have the opportunity to integrate anything before the competition.”

“There are fantastic talents and I can’t wait to get started.”

The qualifiers will feature 32 teams split into six groups, with Canada competing in Group A. The other teams included in this group are El Salvador, Cuba, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Martinique.

The winners of each of the six groups will earn a spot in the championship.

Here is the full roster for Canada Soccer Women’s U20 qualifier team:

• Amanda Allen, Orlando Pride (Mississauga, Ont.)

• Mya Archibald, Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Fall River, N.S.)

• Kayla Briggs, NDC-CDN Ontario (Toronto, Ont.)

• Annabelle Chukwu, NDC-CDN Ontario (Ottawa, Ont.)

• Jadea Collin, NDC Ontario (Mississauga, Ont.)

• Faith Fenwick, NDC-CDN Ontario (Scarborough, Ont.)

• Noelle Henning, NDC-CDN Ontario (Milton, Ont.)

• Jeneva Gray, Vancouver Whitecaps FC/NDC-CDN British Columbia (Coquitlam, B.C.)

• Florianne Jourde, NDC-CDN Quebec (Montreal, Que.)

• Coralie Lallier, University of Alabama (Saint-Hubert, Que.)

• Clare Logan, Vancouver Whitecaps FC/NDC-CDN British Columbia (Vancouver, B.C.)

• Rosa Maalouf, NDC-CDN Ontario (Ottawa, Ont.)

• Zoe Markesini, NDC-CDN Ontario (Markham, Ont.)

• Ella McBride, Providence College (Peterborough, Ont.)

• Thaea Mouratidis, Providence College (Toronto, Ont.)

• Sophie Murdock, Mountain View Los Altos SC (Los Altos, Calif.)

• Ella Ottey, NDC-CDN Ontario (Toronto, Ont.)

• Jaime Perrault, Vancouver Whitecaps FC/NDC-CDN British Columbia (Pitt Meadows, B.C.)

• Nyah Rose, NDC-CDN Ontario (Markham, Ont.)

• Olivia Smith, Pennsylvania State University (Whitby, Ont.)

• Renee Watson, NDC-CDN Ontario (Toronto, Ont.)

Canada’s first game will be against Martinique on Friday, April 14. This will be followed by a matchup against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on April 16, Cuba on April 20, and El Salvador on April 22.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls soccerMaple RidgesoccerVancouver Whitecaps

