B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) evades a tackle from Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes (39) during the second quarter of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, July 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

B.C. Lions rally for 32-17 win over Roughriders, match best start since 2007

Leos overcome a 17-4 second-quarter deficit, move to 5-1 on CFL season

The B.C. Lions are off to their best start since 2007 following a 32-17 victory over the host Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

The Lions overcame a 17-4 second-quarter deficit in the win as they climb to 5-1, matching their start from 2007. The Lions finished first in the West Division that year, with a 14-3-1 record before getting upset by the Riders 26-17 in the West final.

The Riders drop to 4-4 with the loss as they head into a bye week.

Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, in his first season as a starter, continued to live up to the hype, completing 27 of 33 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 1,941 yards on 153-of-193 passing, with 16 touchdowns.

The Lions got touchdowns from Rourke on a one-yard run along with a 15-yard reception from Jevon Cottoy, and a 14-yard catch by Dominique Rhymes. Kicker Sean Whyte hit field goals of 16 and 39 yards and added a single on a miss from 46 yards. Stefan Flintoft had two singles on kickoffs. The Lions also got a safety when Marcus Sayles tackled Riders running back Jamal Morrow in the end zone in the second quarter.

Fajardo, on a one-yard run, and Tevin Jones, on an eight-yard reception, both scored touchdowns for Saskatchewan. Brett Lauther added a 28-yard field goal.

