B.C.’s Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche win Stanley Cup

Toews becomes second player from Abbotsford to be engraved on Stanley Cup

Abbotsford’s Devon Toews is a Stanley Cup champion.

The Yale Hockey Academy product and his Colorado Avalanche teammates captured the National Hockey League’s biggest prize on Sunday (June 26) with a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

That victory earned Colorado the 4-2 series win.

He is believed to be the second-ever player from Abbotsford to get his name engraved on the legendary trophy. Abbotsford’s Kyle Cumiskey won the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015.

Joe Sakic and Devon Toews embrace pic.twitter.com/KdPmTvlipv — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) June 27, 2022

Toews is now a champion, but he is also now out an iPad after promising to buy his teammate and defensive partner Cale Makar a device if the phenom won the Norris trophy for best defenceman. Makar took home that honour at last week’s NHL Awards and then added to his trophy case by capturing the Conn Smythe trophy for the most valuable player during the playoffs.

Makar had 29 points in 20 games, while Toews added 15. Toews told media shortly after winning the Cup that he often noticed Makar watching Netflix on his cellphone and said the iPad will be a step up for a guy who loves watching his shows.

Devon Toews owes Cale Makar an iPad after his Norris Trophy win. #GoAvsGo #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/EFoE1RxX4i — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) June 27, 2022

“He sits across from me on the plane and he watches on his tiny iPhone mini,” he said. “He loves his shows and I said if he wins the Norris I’ll upgrade you. He went and did that, I don’t know what he’s going to expect for the Conn Smythe.”

The News spoke to Devon’s father Werner earlier this month, who stated he is not sure what his son’s plans would be with the Cup if the Avalanche won it. Players typically get to have possession of the trophy to celebrate with friends and family for a few days, but Werner hinted that his son may bring the Cup to Quinnipiac University where he played college hockey.

Toews was acquired by Colorado in a 2020 trade with the New York Islanders for a pair of second-round picks.

The 28-year-old had his best offensive season this past season with 57 points in 66 games. He also collected 31 points in 53 games with Colorado in 2020-21. He previously spent two seasons with the Islanders recording 46 points in 116 games.

Toews played his minor hockey in Abbotsford and also went on to play with the Fraser Valley Bruins, Yale Secondary Lions and Abbotsford Pilots. He suited up for the Surrey Eagles of the British Columbia Hockey League and then earned a scholarship at Quinnipiac.

He was drafted by the Islanders in the fourth round, 108th overall in 2014 and also played two seasons for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League before making his NHL debut on Dec. 23, 2018.

The Colorado team also has another Abbotsford connection in head coach Jared Bednar. He spent the 2009-10 season as an assistant coach with the Abbotsford Heat.

