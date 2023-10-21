Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. Fernandez’s eight-match win streak came to an end on Saturday as she fell 7-5, 6-4 to Katerina Siniakova in the semifinal of the Jiangxi Open. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. Fernandez’s eight-match win streak came to an end on Saturday as she fell 7-5, 6-4 to Katerina Siniakova in the semifinal of the Jiangxi Open. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez falls to Siniakova in Jiangxi Open semifinal

The meeting was a rematch of last week’s Hong Kong Open

Leylah Fernandez’s eight-match win streak came to an end on Saturday (Oct. 21) as she fell 7-5, 6-4 to Katerina Siniakova in the semifinal of the Jiangxi Open.

The meeting was a rematch of last week’s Hong Kong Open, which Fernandez won in three sets to claim her first title in 19 months.

Siniakova had three aces and capitalized on seven of 19 breakpoint opportunities to hand Fernandez her first-ever loss in a WTA semifinal.

The 22-year-old had won all five of her previous semifinal appearances.

Siniakova will face third-seeded Marie Bouzkova in an all-Czech final on Sunday.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., was playing her third match in two days, as she had to play twice on Friday due to Thursday’s wet weather in Nanchang.

The Canadian Press

