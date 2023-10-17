Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Mark Friedman, right, fields the puck after driving past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Denver. The Vancouver Canucks have acquired Friedman and forward Ty Glover from the Penguins. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Zalubowski

Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Mark Friedman, right, fields the puck after driving past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Denver. The Vancouver Canucks have acquired Friedman and forward Ty Glover from the Penguins. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Zalubowski

Canucks move some depth pieces in 4-player deal with Pittsburgh

Vancouver acquires Mark Friedman and forward Ty Glover for Jack Rathbone and Karel Plasek

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenceman Mark Friedman and forward Ty Glover from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In exchange, Vancouver has sent defenceman Jack Rathbone and forward Karel Plasek off to Pittsburgh.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound Friedman registered three points (one goal, two assists) in 23 games with Pittsburgh last season. He added a goal and five assists in 24 games with the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Glover, 23, signed an entry-level contract with the Penguins in March 2022 as an undrafted free agent after two seasons with Western Michigan University in the NCAA ranks.

The six-foot-three, 200-pounder had 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 49 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2022-23.

Rathbone, a fourth-round pick (95th overall) in 2017 by the Canucks, has five points (two goals, three assists) in 28 career games across three NHL seasons in Vancouver.

Plasek, a sixth-round pick in 2019, had 15 points in 31 games last season with Olomouc HC in his home country of Czechia.

