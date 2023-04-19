The Vancouver Canucks have signed their 3rd-round pick from 2022

The Vancouver Canucks have signed their 3rd-round pick from 2022

Canucks sign the other Elias Pettersson to three year, entry-level contract

Swedish defenceman who shares star centre’s name taken in the 2022 draft

Defenceman Elias Pettersson has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old is not related to Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson.

Pettersson, the blue-liner, spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with Orebro HK of the Swedish Hockey League.

He produced seven points (one goal, six assists) and six penalty minutes in 43 regular-season games.

In the 2021-22 season, Pettersson suited up for the Orebro junior team and tallied 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 37 regular-season games before leading the team in playoff scoring with 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in six post-season contests.

The six-foot-two, 185-pound defenceman was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (80th overall) of the 2022 NHL draft.

READ MORE: PETEY 2.0: Canucks draft a second Elias Pettersson

Canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: CFL Hall of Famer and Broadcaster Glen Suitor
Next story
Leafs winger Michael Bunting suspended three games for illegal check to the head

Just Posted

The new Hampton Lumber sawmill in Fort St. James. (Hampton Lumber Facebook photo)
New Fort St. James mill rolls out first load of lumber

On April 14, the Skeena Valley Golf & Country Club in Thornhill opened its doors. Club Manager Germain Francoeur says this year’s calendar is packed with events and its off to a normal, but strong start. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Skeena Valley Golf & Country Club in Thornhill opens for season with busy schedule

Left: The aftermath of a rock truck driving through town, including through the Chandler Park soccer fields. (Marisca Bakker)
Smithers man charged following rampage in rock truck

Terrace hosted its first Special Olympics BC basketball tournament in five years on April 15, 2023, with athletes participating from Prince George, Prince Rupert, Quesnel, Smithers, and Terrace. (Photo courtesy of Alex Blum-Walker)
Terrace hosts first Special Olympics basketball tournament in 5 years

Pop-up banner image