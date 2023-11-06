Hughes named NHL’s first star as Canucks continue early-season run

Vancouver captain put up 8 points last week, including 5 in rout of San Jose

Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) and Dallas Stars’ Wyatt Johnston (53) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Hughes has been named the NHL’s first star of the week after putting up eight points over his last three games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes has been named the NHL’s first star of the week after putting up eight points over his last three games.

Hughes had a goal and seven assists as the Canucks recorded three wins and extended their point streak to seven games (6-0-1).

The Canucks’ captain got the bulk of his points in a 10-1 rout of the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. He recorded a goal and four assists to become the second defenceman in Canucks history to record a five-point game.

His other three assists came in a 5-2 win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cam Talbot and Anaheim Ducks centre Mason McTavish were also honoured by the league for their play last week.

Talbot had a 3-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average and a shutout last week to take second-star honours, while third-star McTavish had three goals and two assists in three games.

